Rail strikes push people to buy cars as disruption hits millions

More drivers are looking to own a car as the ongoing rail strikes cause misery for millions of people, according to new data.

Data published today by automotive marketplace Auto Trader shows that the percentage of people choosing to buy a car due to the unreliability of the public transport system has jumped from 36 per cent in 2020 to 50 per cent today.

The report comes as over 40,000 members of union RMT working at Network Rail and 14 other operators have gone on strike this week after rejecting respectively a 9 and 8 per cent pay increase.

Disruption from industrial action, which has heavily impacted thousands of businesses throughout the Christmas period, will be magnified by the train drivers’ strike on Thursday.

“Many people simply don’t have the option to work from home, so rely heavily on public transport,” said Auto Trader’s editorial director Erin Baker.

“But with public transport being so frequently disrupted, it’s not surprising that more and more drivers say it is their main reason for car ownership.

“If the strike action carries on, which is looking likely, I would expect the share to rise even further.”

According to the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), UK car production grew in November for the second consecutive month by 5.7 per cent, though output remained 25.7 per cent down on 2019 levels.