Sunak: Politics no longer ‘box set drama’ as local elections open

A polling station in Kings Langley as Dacorum Borough Council elections take place. Voters will head to the polls on Thursday across England in the local elections which are also likely to be the final set of polls before the next general election, with the results expected to give an indication of whether Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer could be on course for No 10. Picture date: Thursday May 4, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Elections . Photo credit should read: Harry Stedman/PA Wire

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said politics is moving away from a “box set drama” style following months of turbulence.

His comments came on the eve of local elections across England today (4 May) with requirements for voters to present photo ID at the ballot box coming in for the first time.

Sunak is facing his first major electoral test since entering No10 six months ago, after predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss stepped down amid dramatic circumstances.

The Prime Minister’s remarks, predicting a “hard night” for the Tories, were made at an Onward think tank event on Wednesday evening, reported by the Daily Telegraph.

He reportedly said that his administration had worked to improve the economy and move away from the “box set drama” of what went before his premiership.

‘Making good progress’

“We should be prepared that tomorrow night is going to be hard for us,” the Telegraph quoted the PM as saying.

“Good councillors will lose their seats because of all that has happened over the past year.”

“I’ve only been Prime Minister for six months but I do believe we’re making good progress. Just think about where we were then and where we are now.”

Local elections are likely to be the final polls before a general election, with results expected to indicate whether Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer could be on course for Downing Street.

Read more May 2023 local elections: All you need to know

Election expectation management

Expectation levels are low for the local elections, with Conservative party chairman Greg Hands claiming that the ruling party in Westminster could lose 1,000 council seats.

More than 8,000 council seats in England are up for grabs across 230 local authorities, ranging from small rural areas to some of the largest towns and cities.

The Tories trailed heavily behind Labour in opinion polling leading up to the locals, with Starmer’s party on an 18 point lead, according to Opinium.

Sir Keir, speaking to broadcasters on the eve of the polls opening, said his party had “a positive case to tell” and that he hoped to make electoral “progress”.

With Patrick Daly and Dominic McGrath, PA Political Staff