Labour poll lead narrows as key local elections approach

Labour’s poll lead has narrowed to just 14 points up on the Conservatives – with just three weeks to go until voters cast their ballots in local elections.

Pollsters at think tank More in Common (MiC) found the Conservatives were on 30 per cent with Labour on 44 per cent, the narrowest lead recorded by MiC since July last year.

It comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer prepare to lead their parties into council elections on 4 May – seen as a key barometer of political weather.

MiC UK director Luke Tryl said their results, from the survey of 2,046 people between 6-11 April, indicated voters “haven’t yet been convinced they can trust the Labour Party”.

The Liberal Democrats trailed on 10 per cent, with Reform UK, the Green Party and the SNP on five per cent, six per cent and three per cent respectively.

Polling ahead?

Meanwhile, according to Politico’s ‘poll of polls’, Labour are on 45 per cent with the Tories on 29.

Tryl told City A.M.: “While Labour remains 14 points ahead in our polling, enough for a comfortable majority, it’s clear their lead is narrower than it was at the start of the year.

“While our polling shows that the public no longer trust the Tories, it’s also apparent that they haven’t been yet convinced they can trust the Labour Party to sort out the big issues facing the country: the cost of living and the NHS.

“For Labour to win a majority next year, they need to convince the country they’ve got a plan, and fast.”

MiC also found 69 per cent of those asked said they didn’t trust the Conservatives, while 63 per cent said they didn’t trust the Labour Party.

Top issues were the cost of living crisis, the NHS, climate change and small boats, MiC said.