Cost of living overwhelmingly top concern for UK public, poll finds

Speculation that companies have been exploiting the inflation crisis by lifting prices beyond necessary to beef up profits, a process known as “greedflation,” has gathered momentum in recent weeks (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

The cost of living crisis continues to be the top concern for Britain’s voters, a new poll has found.

Pollsters at More in Common (MiC) found 75 per cent of those surveyed cited the cost of living crisis as their number one priority that the government should address.

Only 44 per cent said supporting the NHS was their top concern.

More in Common UK director Luke Tryll said: “With the months ticking down to the next general election, the government needs the public to start believing things are getting better. But as things stand only one in four Brits think the cost of living crisis will end this year or next.”

MiC also found the public’s voting intentions saw a “consistent – but not overwhelming” lead for Labour.

Keir Starmer’s party scored a 42 per cent voting intention from the public, down two points on the previous poll, while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak secured a one point rise to 31 per cent.

“At the same time as the crisis continues, the public are becoming less certain that Labour has the answers either,” Tryll added.

“Our poll found the narrowest gap between the Tories and Labour on who would be best at tackling the cost of living crisis,” he said.

“After a tricky few weeks this poll will bring some relief to the Conservatives but we remain very clearly in Labour landslide territory,” he added.