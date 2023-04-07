Cost of living fears outweigh mental health and climate change as biggest concern for parents – poll

Parents walking their children to school

Fears about the cost of living outweigh those of mental health, climate change, social media and bullying for a third of UK parents, a survey suggests.

Almost a quarter of parents (24 per cent ) said finances and savings were a key concern for their children’s futures but just 9 per cent said they were worried about having enough money to help them, suggesting that they expect cost of living pressures to affect their offspring more than themselves, investment platform Wealthify said.

Some 37 per cent said the cost of living tops their list of fears for their children, followed by mental health (33 per cent ), climate change (25 per cent ) and social issues and bullying (24 per cent ).

Larger-scale world issues ranked much lower, with just 12 per cent worried about war and conflict, 10 per cent concerned about poverty and 8 per cent about racism.

Despite a quarter of parents (25 per cent ) noting climate change as a key concern for them, just 8 per cent said they hoped their children would protect the planet to the best of their ability and 9 per cent hoped that climate change would not be an issue for them.

More than a third of parents (34 per cent ) said they were more protective of their aspirations for their children than their parents or grandparents had been for them.

Almost a quarter of parents (24 per cent ) said they believed they were more money-driven in their hopes and fears for their children than previous generations.

Wealthify co-founder Michelle Pearce-Burke said: “With the cost-of-living crisis dominating everyone’s minds at the moment, it’s no surprise that mums and dads are now concerned about the knock-on effect this will have on their kids.

“With this, on top of mental health, climate change, bullying and social media concerns – and the rest – it’s a no-brainer that parents are wrought with anxiety for their children’s’ future.”

Opinium surveyed 1,000 UK parents of under-18s between November 15-23.

Press Association – Josie Clarke