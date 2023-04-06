Labour secures 40 point lead over Conservatives in London, new poll shows

Sadiq Khan said London was “the driver of the UK economy” but that the “funding allocated to the capital does not reflect the high levels of unemployment and child poverty”.

Labour are now seeing a 40 point lead over the Conservatives in London, YouGov pollsters have found.

It’s the largest Labour lead in London since YouGov tracking began in 2010, the polling firm says.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party continues to exert political dominance in the capital, with 58 per cent of the vote share, leaving the Conservatives on 18 per cent.

Labour have gone up by three percentage points since YouGov’s last poll early in 2022, while the Tories have dropped by five percentage points.

These latest Westminster voting intention figures demonstrate the extent of Labour’s hold over the city.

Labour now have a 40pt lead over the Conservatives in London Westminster VI, the highest since YouGov started tracking in 2010 (fieldwork 27-31 Mar)



Con: 18% (-5 from Jan 2022)

Lab: 58% (+3)

Lib Dem: 9% (=)

Green: 7% (=)

Reform UK: 6% (+3)https://t.co/gZLaCK0CtV pic.twitter.com/hhn9ZtFF9m — YouGov (@YouGov) April 6, 2023

A total of 1,051 adults were asked who they would vote for if there was a general election tomorrow.

The Liberal Democrats held onto nine per cent of the vote, and saw no change to their score, while the Green Party similarly kept their share of seven per cent.

Eurosceptic right-wing party Reform UK achieved six per cent of support, an increase of three percentage points.

YouGov found retention rates in London were broadly the same as nationally.

Labour held onto just shy of three-quarters of their 2019 voters, but only 43 per cent of those who voted for the Conservatives that year said they would still back them to run the country.

A fifth (21 per cent) of 2019 Conservative voters in London were now undecided, while Labour and Reform UK each picked up ten per cent.