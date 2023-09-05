Sunak poised to ease onshore wind ban after Tory backbench rebellion

The government is expected to ease restrictions on onshore wind farms after a Tory backbencher rebellion over renewable projects.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has now made concessions to MPs from his own party to stave off a humiliating defeat in the Commons.

The decision will be confirmed with a written ministerial statement, according to the BBC.

This will outline that council planning requirements have shifted from unanimous agreement to simply demonstrating local support.

It follows extended talks between Downing Street and Alok Sharma, former Cop 26 president and Conservative MP, who tabled an amendment to the Energy Bill calling for planning rules to be eased for onshore wind projects.

His proposals gained the support as many as 25 Tory MPs, including ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss

Sharma told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “The current situation we have is that just one objection can prevent a wind farm from being built. I mean, clearly, that is not a community veto. And frankly, I don’t think it’s a sensible way for a planning system to operate.”

He added there should be a “direct linkage” between communities who accept onshore wind farms and them getting a direct benefit, like a discount on bills.

The government pledged to changing planning rules in the National Planning Policy Framework last December to stave off an earlier rebellion led by Conservative MP Simon Clarke.

However, MPs have since felt progress has been too slow and have acted ahead of the Energy Bill – which includes the planning documents – being brought to parliament today for its third reading.

Sunak had previously vowed to keep the de facto ban in place, which prevented onshore wind turbines being built if a minority of residents opposed them, and if projects weren’t on designated council land – which was only an optional requirement for local authorities.

It was first introduced in 2015 by former Prime Minister David Cameron, and has led to a sharp decline in onshore wind turbine installations – with just two being connected to the grid in England last year, less than war-torn Ukraine.

Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow climate and net zero secretary, considered this the “first major test” for new energy secretary Claire Coutinho.

He said: “Will she persist with the Tories’ disastrous ban onshore wind, which has undermined Britain’s energy security and cost families money, or will she put country before party, stand up to her cabinet colleagues, and back homegrown clean power?

“We’ve heard countless promises from Conservatives before on removing the ban. But we cannot have half measures or false solutions.”

