Sultan bin Ahmed visits Shanghai Film Studios, Film Park and Stadium

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, visited the 800,000-square-metre Shanghai Film Studios and Film Park in the town of Shidon in the Chinese city of Shanghai on Saturday.

His Highness watched a video outlining the specifications of the Shanghai studios, which comprise 4 professional studios ranging in size from 800 to 3000 square metres, a large costume warehouse, production support facilities, classic cars, and an integrated set of production services.

His Highness was briefed on the work produced using artificial intelligence technologies. He toured the sound recording rooms, image quality control, editing and post-production facilities, and listened to an explanation on the development of filmmaking processes.

His Highness visited the Sound Effects Hall and watched a presentation on the most prominent sound technologies used in cinematic works, and was briefed on the uses of “Green Chroma” technology and underwater filming techniques.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed also visited Shanghai Film Park, which features diverse, fully equipped filming locations. His Highness toured the “Babeling Well Road” filming site and viewed the “Zhejiang Road Bridge” location, which was rebuilt to match historic bridge designs.

His Highness also visited the classic car exhibition, one of the park’s key resources for film and television productions. He toured the park by train modelled on the one used in the town during the 1930s, and reviewed the park’s main events and services.

Earlier on Friday morning, His Highness visited the Shanghai Football Club Stadium, which has a capacity of 80,000 spectators. During the tour, His Highness explored the stadium’s sections and reviewed the media facilities that serve various outlets covering the club’s tournaments.

His Highness also visited the Shanghai Football Club Museum, where he listened to a presentation by Wang Shuwei, General Manager of the Stadium Operations Centre, on the club’s achievements and championships throughout its history. His Highness learned about the system used to archive events, matches, and tournaments via advanced digital systems and viewed the interactive touchscreens.

His Highness the Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council also viewed the giant screens displaying the club’s most prominent achievements, as well as photographic materials and match videos in which the team achieved its victories.

His Highness was briefed on the club’s communication with fans through its smart app, digital platforms, social media live broadcasts, a dedicated studio, and interactive stadium games that improve visitors’ focus and shooting skills.

His Highness was briefed on the stadium’s AI-enabled facial recognition for fan entry and exit, on-pitch monitoring, Huawei’s display technologies, modern stadium technology, and AI-driven data management.

At the end of the two visits, His Highness the Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council exchanged gifts and commemorative shields with the Chinese side, took group photos, expressed happiness with the visit, and stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation and exchanging experiences in the fields of sports, media and technical management, content creation and film production.

Accompanying His Highness, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, were; Mohamed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council; Rashid Abdullah Al Oubad, Director General of Sharjah Media City (Shams); Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Alia Bu Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; and Hessa Abdullah Al Hammadi, Assistant Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council.

