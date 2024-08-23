Storm Lilian: British Airways cancels flights as Leeds Festival shuts two stages

Screenshot taken from a video with permission from the social media site X, formerly Twitter, posted by @decomcfc of the campsite at Leeds Festival. Two stages at Leeds Festival have closed for the day due to high winds caused by Storm Lilian. (Photo credit should read: @decomcfc/PA Wire)

The impending chaos from Storm Lilian is already causing massive disruption across the UK as millions of Brits look to get away for the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Weather warnings have been issued on Friday as the tail-end of the hurricane has brought strong winds exceeding 70mph to northern parts of England and Wales on Friday,

This morning, the Met Office posted on social media site X saying: “Winds are now strengthening in many areas with the strongest winds occurring during the next few hours across northern England and north Wales.

“Damaging gusts are possible in places so ensure you stay.”

After the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Storm Lilian, the Environment Agency for the South East, including London, posted on X, saying: “Sadly, as is usual with Bank Holiday weekends, there’s some potentially heavy rain forecast for Saturday morning.

“This may cause surface water flooding in some areas of London and SE England. Stay safe and don’t walk or drive through flood water.

At least 16 British Airways flights from Heathrow have reportedly already been cancelled on Friday due to Storm Lilian.

In a statement to City A.M., British Airways said: “Due to restrictions imposed by Air Traffic Control as a result of adverse weather across the UK, we’ve made some minor adjustments to our schedule.”

We’ve apologised to our customers for the disruption to their travel plans and to help get them to their destinations as quickly as possible.”

A Wizz Air spokesperson added: “The safety and security of our passengers and crew are our number one priority. Wizz Air is currently monitoring the situation closely and will ensure any possible flight schedule changes are communicated to our passengers, if necessary.”

Easyjet and Virgin Atlantic said they had no cancellations so far.

This weekend is set to be one of the busiest of the year, with up to 11m Brits set to go on domestic trips. Many more will head for airports and the sea for a quick break abroad.

Fresh figures from Visitengland said the August bank holiday weekend will mean 11m Britons planning an overnight trip somewhere in the country, bringing in up to £3bn to the economy.

A Network Rail spokeswoman said: “We are closely monitoring the potential impact that the storm might have on the rail network.

“We have teams on hand to put in appropriate measures, if necessary, to ensure that we can continue to run trains safely and as reliably as possible.”

In addition to the Notting Hill Carnival, which will attract millions to West London, there are also Reading and Leeds festivals.

Concerns were raised after dramatic footage emerged online, of tents at the festival almost being blown away by strong winds.

This is how the wind is affecting campers at Leeds Festival this morning.



Read more here: https://t.co/N6YPC2320K pic.twitter.com/nkACqiuMAe — BBC Yorkshire (@BBCLookNorth) August 23, 2024

On X, Reading and Leeds Festivals announced the BBC Radio 1 Stage and Aux Stage would be “lost” at the West Yorkshire site, but it “remains hopeful that everything else will continue as planned”.

The event had earlier issued an “urgent weather report” on social media, warning attendees to stay in their tents.

On Friday afternoon, it announced that “unfortunately in light of updated site reports and despite our best efforts, the Chevron stage will not be able to open as planned today in Leeds.”.

Storm Lilian is named after Anglo-Irish journalist and pioneering aviator Lillian Bland, who was the first woman in Ireland to build and fly an aircraft, according to Met Eireann.



