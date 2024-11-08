IAG shares surge as British Airways owner launches new buyback

British Airways owner IAG has reported its numbers for the third quarter of the year

IAG shares jumped 7.5 per cent in early deals this morning after the British Airways owner unveiled its third-quarter results for the three months to 30 September today.

The company reported an increase in total revenue for the period of 7.9 per cent and an increasing operating profit of 15.4 per cent to adjust over €2bn (£1.7bn).

The group, said it had benefited from strong demand in all of its core markets, which led to a 1.2 per cent increase in passenger unit revenue.

Overall, for the nine months ended September, the group reported total revenue of €24bn and a profit before tax of €2.3bn.

At the end of September IAG reported a cash balance of just under €10bn and borrowings of €16bn.

British Airways benefits from key New York routes

The carrier’s key North Atlantic, London, and New York routes continued to be a major strength for IAG.

It noted that over the three months to the end of September, unit revenue at its flagship British Airways brand was particularly strong, while its Aer Lingus brand was hit by the impact of the pilot strike and increased capacity from Dublin airport.

Domestic flights in Spain and UK, Home of the Iberia and British Airways brands, increased by 4.1 per cent in the fourth quarter. Domestic flights were one of the group’s strongest segments during the period.

On the other hand, the firm warned on operating conditions on its routes around the rest of the world. While these only comprise 15 per cent of group capacity, passenger unit revenue decreased by 15 per cent in the third quarter.

The British Airways owner benefited from a decline in fuel costs for the period, with fuel costs down 4.2 per cent compared to the third quarter of 2023.

IAG said this reflected lower effective fuel prices and the addition of more efficient margin aircraft to its operating fleet.

However, the company said that non-fuel unit costs increased by 2.2 per cent in the period as cost-cutting efforts and capacity growth offset wage settlements and supply in inflation.

Based on the robust numbers, IAG announced a new share repurchase program of over €350m, which management said reflected its confidence in the strategy, business model, and long-term prospects for the group.

Overall, the British airway owner said it planned to increase capacity by around six per cent for the full year with non-fuel costs expected to increase by two per cent.

IAG said it expected 20 aircraft to be delivered over the year, including four in the fourth quarter.