August bank holiday weekend: UK set for £3bn boost as 11m Brits plan mini-break

(Congestion builds up on the westbound side of the Euston Road. Matt Devine / Barcroft Media /Barcoft Media via Getty Image)

Brits will be packing up their cars and going for short breaks during the bank holiday weekend, with the UK economy set for a £3.1bn boost.

Fresh figures from Visitengland said the August bank holiday weekend will mean 11m Britons planning an overnight trip somewhere in the country, bringing in billions of pounds to the economy.

However, its report released this week said Brits were waiting to see what the weather was going to be like before making a decision, while others were looking for special offers and whether they “can afford it.”

The regular study showed the main reason Brits would not travel is due to cost.

The number of Brits going on short trips was significantly up on the previous year, increased by 1.3m on last year’s 9.7m, according to the figures.

Visitengland chief executive, Patricia Yates, said: “It is great to see so many of us are planning a domestic break this long weekend and will be out experiencing the outstanding destinations here on our doorstep.”

“From contemporary culture in our vibrant cities to our stunning countryside, coastlines and seaside destinations, there really is something for everyone and for all budgets.

“We know how important bank holidays are in bringing an economic boost with the money generated going into local economies and supporting jobs.”

“Businesses will be looking to the long weekend for a critical late summer lift after what has been a very mixed summer for many destinations, with cost-of-living concerns and the weather both having an impact. This highlights the ongoing challenges for industry and the importance of extending the tourism season into autumn and beyond.”

Virgin Media O2 said in separate figures that half of Brits are planning a countryside staycation this summer.

Focusing on internet connectivity, they said the great getaway would create the highest levels of traffic since 2015, putting pressure on streaming services.

Steven Verigotta, director of mobile delivery at Virgin Media O2: “Unsurprisingly, road traffic this bank holiday weekend is set to hit post-2015 highs, with our research finding half of Brits are planning a countryside staycation this summer.

“With more than half (59 per cent) preferring to find a spider in the bathroom than experience poor internet connectivity, at Virgin Media O2 we’ve deployed several temporary masts across some of the UK’s most popular staycation destinations this summer.”

“These green-powered masts provide reliable and consistent mobile coverage in high-traffic areas experiencing a surge in visitors.”

The RAC said it expects this weekend to be the busiest in nine years, with almost 20m taking to the road. Saturday 24 August is set to be the busiest on the roads, with 3.7m getaway trips.

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “With the end of the school holidays fast approaching it seems day trips will be the main cause of traffic this weekend, so for many drivers it could be a case of day trip delays. As our data shows, this weekend is likely to be the busiest August bank holiday on the roads for nine years, so it’s important everyone ensures their vehicle is in good condition to avoid facing an unwanted breakdown.

“Whether you’re off to a festival, the coast or a theme park or meeting up with friends and family elsewhere, the usual trusted advice applies: leave as early as you can to avoid the jams or be prepared to sit in some lengthy queues.”

Along with INRIX , the RAC also released predictions for the busiest routes, with both the Reading and Leeds festivals set to clog up major motorways, in addition to the Notting Hill Carnival making the London transport network busier.

National Network manager at National Highways Dale Hipkiss, said: “We’re lifting more than 500 miles of roadworks to keep people moving this August bank holiday, and almost 97 per cent of the network will be free from roadworks over the long weekend. We anticipate the roads will be busier than usual and are reminding people to check before they travel and leave plenty of extra time.”