Center Parcs reveals plans open new £400m UK holiday village

Center Parcs already has six sites in the UK and Ireland.

Center Parcs has revealed plans to open its first holiday village in Scotland in an investment worth up to £400m which would create around 1,200 jobs.

The group has earmarked a site in the Scottish Borders, approximately three miles north of Hawick and 55 miles south of Edinburgh.

Center Parcs said the plans are at an early stage and that it is aiming to submit a formal application in 2025.

Center Parcs said up to 800 “mainly regional jobs” would be created during the construction phase and that local contractors will be used where possible.

Once operational, the village is expected to create around 1,200 permanent non-seasonal jobs.

The proposed village would be a similar concept to Center Parcs’ existing six holiday villages in England and Ireland.

If approved, the site would have approximately 700 lodges and offer a range of indoor and outdoor activities, shops, bars, restaurants, an Aqua Sana Forest Spa and Center Parcs’ indoor water park, the Subtropical Swimming Paradise.

Currently, the site is predominantly open grassland with some woodland areas.

Center Parcs talks up benefit to local economy

Colin McKinlay, chief executive of Center Parcs, said: “This is a tremendously exciting project and offers the opportunity to transform leisure and tourism in the Scottish Borders.

“Center Parcs is an exceptionally popular destination for families in the UK and Ireland and there is robust demand to support a seventh village.

“Throughout our history, we have demonstrated that a Center Parcs village provides significant economic benefits locally, regionally and nationally.

“Many Scottish families already visit Center Parcs villages in England, and this village will offer the chance for people to enjoy their holidays closer to home, which in turn will benefit the local economy.

“Sustainability is core to our values. In our three decades of operating in the UK and Ireland, we have transformed areas of commercial woodland into a rich tapestry of flora and fauna, considerably enhancing the biodiversity of each village.

“This site gives us the opportunity to take a bold, new approach and create a woodland ourselves, delivering significant biodiversity net gain and planting thousands of new trees.

“We are at an early stage with these proposals and have a lengthy and thorough planning process ahead.

“We have already conducted a significant number of surveys to assess the site and we intend to continue with additional site surveys and design development, alongside a programme of pre-planning application consultation and community engagement.”

The site lies to the east of the A7 trunk road between Hawick and Selkirk on land owned by the Buccleuch Group, which has signed an option agreement with Center Parcs.

The agreement covers approximately 1,000 acres of land, comprising open grassland and some woodland. It is expected that development on the site will extend to 400 acres.

Benny Higgins, executive chairman of the Buccleuch Group, said: “This project promises to have an outstandingly positive impact on tourism and leisure in the Scottish Borders and we are delighted to have signed an option agreement that will enable Center Parcs to take the next steps towards fulfilling its ambitions.”