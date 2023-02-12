Steven Gerrard and two former Leeds United managers among the frontrunners for Southampton job after Nathan Jones is put out of his misery

Southampton sacked manager Nathan Jones after just 95 days in charge

Steven Gerrard, Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch are among the early frontrunners to become Southampton manager after the Premier League’s bottom club ended the brief but dismal reign of Nathan Jones.

Jones was sacked on Sunday morning, just 95 days into the job and mere hours after seeing his team snatch defeat from the jaws of victory against 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers. The loss was Southampton’s nine in 14 games under the Welshman and left them three points adrift at the foot of the top-flight table.

Former England captain Gerrard is seeking a new role, having been out of work since being dismissed by Aston Villa in October.

The much-travelled Bielsa, is believed to be open to a return to English football, having held talks with and ultimately rejected the Everton job last month, while fellow former Leeds United manager Marsch is also available following his Elland Road exit earlier this month.

Southampton, who have put coach Ruben Selles in caretaker charge ahead of their next fixture against Chelsea, announced their decision in a brief statement.

“Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Nathan Jones,” they said.

“First Team Coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club. First Team Lead Coach Ruben Selles will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea.”

Former Luton Town and Stoke City manager Jones, the eighth Premier League casualty of the season, had said he felt “really disappointed” in the aftermath of Southampton’s 2-1 defeat by Wolves on Saturday.

He added: “We had control of the game. When they went down to 10, we were a bit apprehensive but I thought we controlled the game. We had a glorious chance to make it two and we didn’t and that seemed to galvanise them.

“We made substitutions to get more aggression and energy. We lack confidence. We had enough opportunities but lacked quality. I think the fans saw a team on the front foot and who created chances. We didn’t get that second goal that was so vital.”