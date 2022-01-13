Starling Bank tops customer experience ranking as demand for digital banking booms

Anne Boden, CEO and founder of Starling Bank

Starling Bank has topped a list of the UK’s best customer experience companies after its digital banking services allowed it to adapt quickly through the pandemic, a new report has found.

The digital bank beat firms including retailers Lush and John Lewis to the top spot in a cross-industry analysis of the UK’s best customer experience providers compiled by KPMG.

The Customer Experience Excellence Report, which surveys the views of 9,995 consumers across 282 organisations, found that Starling customers said their ‘feedback was listened to and acted upon’ while its digital services allowed them to stay online throughout the pandemic.

CEO Anne Boden said: “Our goal has always been giving our customers the bank they tell us that they want and one which puts them in control of their money and their data.

“We know exactly what our customers want too, because they tell us every day. We’ve always welcomed and encouraged the interaction.”

The digital bank takes top spot after demand for digital banking services boomed through the pandemic, while use of bank branches has dropped dramatically.

A separate report from KPMG found that a fifth of people have not visited a bank branch since the pandemic began, and only 22 per cent had visited a branch within the previous six months.

Meanwhile 81 per cent of adults say the quality of the online experience now determines who they bank with, according to UK Finance.