Staff walk out at 114 Crown Post Offices today over worker pay

Over one hundred Crown Post Offices will be disrupted by strikes today after workers voted in favour of a staff walk out over pay.

The industrial action of 1,500 staff will cause “considerable delays” for consumers, the Communications Workers Union (CWU) said.

Union members rejected a pay offer by the Post Office, which the union said was worth three per cent and a £500 lump sum.

Meanwhile, the postal company said the majority of its branches would be unaffected by the CWU’s industrial action.

“There are 114 branches, typically in city centres, that are directly managed by Post Office and on previous strike days over a third have opened as usual,” a Post Office spokesman said.

Today marks the third strike by posties this year, and comes as supply chain and admin workers, who deliver cash, valuables and essential supplies to Britain’s 11,500 sub-post offices, gear up to walk out this Thursday.

CWU’s Andy Furey said the dispute was about “dignity and respect for hard-working employees”, and reaching a reasonable pay deal.