Post Office chief Nick Read ‘exonerated of all misconduct’ claims in external report

Post Office chief executive Nick Read giving evidence to the Business and Trade Select Committee in the House of Commons, London, on the subject of Post Office and Horizon – Compensation: follow-up. Mr Read has been “exonerated of all misconduct charges” following an external report into his behaviour, the Post Office has said. Issue date: Wednesday April 17, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Horizon. Photo credit should read: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

The head of the Post Office has been “exonerated of all misconduct allegations” in an independent and unseen report released today.

Nick Read was let off the hook by an external report, which former chair Henry Staunton claimed contained accusations about his behaviour.

Among claims were related to Read’s “conduct and lack of his management of the many governance and compliance issues”.

He previously told the parliamentary Business and Trade Committee that “Read and his henchmen” had a bad attitude towards the Post Office’s HR boss.

Staunton claimed he was a “pain in the arse for focusing on tackling the toxic culture rather than prioritising Read’s salary”.

He said the file, referred to during his evidence to MPs in February, included Read’s “badgering over his salary and repeated threats to resign”.

The Post Office said Staunton’s claims contained “inaccuracies and falsehoods” and Read told his staff last month that he “absolutely refutes” bullying claims.

On Wednesday, the organisation said the report, compiled by barrister Marianne Tutin of Devereux Chambers, exonerated Read of all misconduct claims and he had the “united backing of the board”.

In a statement, the Post Office said: “Over the last few months an independent barrister has been investigating a Speak Up complaint into various allegations, which included a number of misconduct allegations against our CEO, Nick Read.

“Following several interviews and examination of documents by the barrister, Nick has been exonerated of all the misconduct allegations and has the full and united backing of the Board to continue to lead the business.

“The Board regards the Speak Up process as critical to the open and supportive culture it wants to encourage at the Post Office.

“The integrity of that Speak Up process relies on confidentiality for whistleblowers and therefore we will not be providing further detail on this or any other Speak Up investigation.

“It is unacceptable that this specific process was referred to in the public domain but notwithstanding that, Post Office wants to make clear that Speak Up allegations will always be thoroughly and consistently investigated, whoever they are aimed at.”

This comes as the Post Office has been embroiled in a major scandal over mishandling of prosecutions of former subpostmasters. The row came to a head following the airing of a drama on the TV, focusing on campaigner Alan Bates.

On Saturday, former subpostmaster Alan Bates has said he will pursue private prosecutions against those responsible for the Horizon IT scandal if the inquiry does not pass a file to prosecuting authorities.

It was also reported earlier this month, Bates had raised issues over the Horizon scandal to former minister and current Lib Dem leader Ed Davey, in 2010.

In March it was announced that wrongfully convicted sub-postmasters are set to be exonerated via a fresh law aimed at clearing the names of the Post Office Horizon IT scandal victims. Meanwhile. MPs said the Post Office is in “utter disarray” and called for the Horizon IT redress scheme to be removed.

Bates had his contract terminated by the Post Office in 2003 after refusing to accept liability for shortfalls in the accounts at his branch in Llandudno, North Wales.

The inquiry heard he first raised issues with the Horizon system in 2000, and on one day in December of that year he called the Post Office helpline seven times, with one call lasting around an hour.

A Department for Business and Trade. spokesperson said: “Ministers are pleased to confirm that the independent barrister has cleared the Post Office CEO, Nick Read, of the allegations against him and he remains in post and has the confidence of the government.

“We feel this report has drawn a line under the issue and now regard the matter as closed, which allows us to turn our full attention to ensuring postmasters are compensated quickly and fairly. The Government has already paid out £190 million to over 2,800 Post Office victims. This comes as legislation makes its way through Parliament to quash the convictions of hundreds of innocent sub-postmasters wrongly convicted as a result of the Horizon scandal.”

With contribution from Josh Payne – Press Association