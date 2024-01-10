PMQs: New law to exonerate Post Office Horizon scandal victims, Sunak confirms

Rishi Sunak has announced “new primary legislation” to ensure hundreds of wrongfully convicted victims of the Post Office Horizon IT scandal are exonerated and compensated. Photo: PA

Rishi Sunak has announced “new primary legislation” to ensure hundreds of wrongfully convicted victims of the Post Office Horizon IT scandal are exonerated and compensated, following days of mounting pressure.

The Prime Minister pledged his government would bring the measures through Parliament “swiftly” with more details brought before MPs “shortly”.

Speaking in the House of Commons, at his first Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) of the year, he said: “This is one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in our nation’s history.

“People who worked hard to serve their communities had their lives and their reputations destroyed through absolutely no fault of their own. The victims must get justice and compensation.”

He added: “Today I can announce that we will introduce new primary legislation to make sure that those convicted as a result of the Horizon scandal are swiftly exonerated and compensated.

“We will also introduce a new up-front payment of £75,000 for the vital GLO (group litigation order) group of postmasters.”

To the victims of the Horizon scandal. pic.twitter.com/jK9txzq9IU — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) January 10, 2024

Conservative MP David Davis will ask an urgent question on “compensation and outstanding matters relating to the Post Office Horizon scandal”, with a minister expected to give a statement after PMQs.

It came after the ITV drama Mr Bates vs. The Post Office aired over Christmas which dramatised the subpostmasters’ fight for justice and sparked fresh outcry over the scandal.

Hundreds of branch managers were accused of stealing by the Post Office, when faulty accounting software – Horizon – produced by Japanese tech firm Fujitsu was the real cause.

Victims lost jobs, homes, reputations – and some even took their own lives – in what’s been called the UK’s most widespread miscarriage of justice.

Just yesterday, former Post Office boss Paula Vennells announced she would hand back her CBE, awarded in the 2019 New Year’s Honours, with “immediate effect”.

While Fujitsu has come under fire, after revelations it had been awarded £4.9bn in public sector contracts, including £3.6bn during Sunak’s time as Chancellor and as Prime Minister – and reported £22m in UK profits in 2022.

Bosses at Fujitsu have been called to answer questions from MPs on the House of Commons business and trade committee next week.