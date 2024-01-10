Post Office Horizon IT scandal: Fujitsu won £4.9bn in contracts since 2019

Contractor Fujitsu received £4.9bn in government contracts following a crucial 2019 court judgement which determined culpability in the Post Office scandal. Photo: PA

Contractor Fujitsu received £4.9bn in government contracts following a crucial 2019 court judgement which determined culpability in the Post Office scandal, it has been reported.

The Japanese technology corporation was awarded public money under Rishi Sunak’s watch, according to government documents first reported by the Financial Times.

It included software services to departments including the Treasury and HM Revenue & Customs, which would have been signed off by the Cabinet Office, the paper said.

Records of procurement show the company scored £3.6bn during Sunak’s tenure at the Treasury and now in No10.

The firm provided software – Horizon – central to the most widespread miscarriage of justice in the UK, which has sparked fresh outcry following ITV drama Mr Bates vs. The Post Office.

Hundreds of branch managers were wrongfully convicted after the faulty programme made it appear as though money had been stolen. Some lost jobs, homes, and took their own lives.

It comes as ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells yesterday announced she was handing back her CBE, awarded in 2019, with immediate effect amid growing calls for it to be removed.

Ministers are expected to imminently announce plans to clear the names of hundreds of sub-postmasters and mistresses, which could take the form of emergency legislation.

Sunak will take his first Prime Minister’s Question (PMQs) session of 2024 later today, which will see him come under pressure to outline measures to exonerate those affected.

MPs have also demanded Fujitsu bosses appear at the House of Commons business and trade committee next week for a grilling on the scandal.

While the Met Police last week announced their probe into the crisis, alongside an ongoing public inquiry, included “potential fraud offences” over money from private prosecutions.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told journalists: “Once the full facts have been established by the inquiry, we will make further judgments but it’s important that we allow that process to take place.”

A spokesperson for Fujitsu said the situation had been “devastating” to postmasters and their families and that the company “has apologised for its role in their suffering”.

They added: “Fujitsu is fully committed to supporting the Inquiry… out of respect for the Inquiry process, it would be inappropriate for Fujitsu to comment further at this time.”