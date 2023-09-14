StabilityAI: New AI music tool won’t wipe out musicians

London artificial intelligence outfit Stability dismissed suggestions it will wipe out some creative jobs yesterday as it rolled out a new tool to allow users to create music via AI.

Notting Hill Gate-headquartered Stability AI, which was valued at $1bn last August in a $101m funding round, yesterday launched its Stable Audio product which allows users to generate music and sound via prompts.

Stability has made waves since launching just over a year ago with its visual tool Stable Diffusion, which allows users to create images via prompts.

In its announcement yesterday, Stability said its Stable Audio tool would allow musicians to create music with commands like “post-rock, guitars, drum kit, bass, strings, euphoric, up-lifting, moody, flowing, raw, epic, sentimental, 125 bpm”.

The launch comes amid fears over the impact of generative AI on the creative sector.

In an interview with City A.M., Stability’s chief technology officer Tom Mason dismissed the fears and said the new product would just add to musician’s toolkit.

“We don’t see this replacing jobs, we see that these tools are used by creatives,” Mason said in a video interview, to be published today.

“It gives people a broader ability to create – it’s like a new tool that you can use to create things and it is utterly magical to have that power at your fingertips.”

Stability has been among the global frontrunners on generative AI and has ridden a boom in interest since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT earlier this year.

The firm, which has a major presence in Austin, Texas, has faced a bruising few months however amid reports of high turnover in its top team.

Speaking with City A.M., Mason insisted the company was growing however.

“We were going through the most unbelievable process of expansion with the whole world looking on,” he added.

“It has been an unbelievable nine months, but we’ve brought in some incredible, incredible people.”