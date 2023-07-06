Square Mile booming as return to office and pub ramps up footfall

The Square Mile (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The near one thousand pubs and businesses across London’s Square Mile have been boosted by an uptick in footfall across the region in recent months, as punters return to the office and enjoy after work drinks.

Tuesday to Thursday footfall, the most popular days in which workers travel in the office, is back to over 80 per cent of pre-Covid levels, according to the City of London Corporation’s Licensing Committee.

Footfall levels on weekends have also exceeded pre-pandemic figures, and Saturday and Sunday traffic at the City’s tube stations is already above where it was before lockdown on both days – up 107 per cent and 131 per cent respectively.

“We are encouraged by the increase in footfall and excited to showcase the City’s leisure offer,” James Tumbridge, chair of the City of London Corporation’s Licensing Committee, said speaking ahead of today’s City Beerfest in Guildhall Yard.

The event is produced in partnership with the Worshipful Company of Brewers to raise money for the Lord Mayor’s Appeal – a trust which improves development across London.

“We take pride in being practical, pragmatic, and responsive to ensure that we are a great place in which to run a licensed premises or event,” he added.

Beerfest takes place today in Guildhall Yard, EC2, from 12.30pm to 9pm.