Cluttons swaps West End for Square Mile with new London HQ in Cannon Street

Property consultancy Cluttons has moved its London office headquarters from the West End to the City.

The estate agent has taken a 10-year lease at Yarnwicke on Cannon Street and will occupy 8,551 sq ft of space.

It comes as Cluttons said it has experienced a period of “sustained growth” having hired a number of senior members across its core service lines to support its residential, infrastructure, occupier, and bank lending clients.

“The new London office is a major line in the sand that underpins all of our bold ambitions whilst also reflecting our own expertise in workplace strategy and sustainability,” James Gray, chief of Cluttons, said.

“It also provides the perfect environment for our people in terms of experience, pride, location and amenity. We are all delighted with the move and have already replicated it for our northern hub in Manchester which will also underpin our growth planned in the North.”

Recently the business also expanded into the North of England, opening an office in Manchester nearly two years ago.

It also has offices in Oxford, Newcastle and Reading.

“The last two years have been pivotal for Cluttons. We know what our clients want and expect of us, and we have built our strategy and business around this,” Gray added.