MPs who lose seat to see ‘winding-down’ payments DOUBLED

Westminster

MPs who lose their seat at the next general election will receive double the financial support.

Winding-down payments designed to help departing MPs close their office and manage the departure of staff will also now be available to those who step down at the election.

MPs received two months’ wages after losing their seats at the previous general election, but the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) – which governs MPs’ expenses – has ruled that should be increased to four months.

The payments will not be made to MPs who opt to stand down before an election period.

IPSA said the decision was made because the time to fully close down a MPs’ parliamentary and financial affairs was longer than the time covered.

The ruling said: “Former MPs will continue to have access to their normal budgets (pro-rated) for that four-month period, and they will continue to employ staff as needed to assist them in winding up their affairs.”

MPs who have served more than two years are also eligible for loss-of-office payments with longer-serving MPs receiving larger amounts.

The payments, similar to redundancy packages, will be available to all eligible MPs who leave Parliament at the next election.

Rob Freeman – PA