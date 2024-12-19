Square Mile and me: Co-founder of Wildfarmed Edd Lees

Each week we dig into the memory bank of the City’s great and good. Today, Edd Lees, takes us through his career which went from finance to farming

What was your first job?

Working on a stall in Leeds market.

What was your first role in the city/business world?

Junior in a derivatives trading firm immediately after the LIFFE floor closed. I learned more in those first 3 years than most do in 10 years.

When did you decide to make the switch from finance to farming?



When it became clear that I was stagnating. I really enjoyed my finance career and am very grateful for all it gave me, but I wanted to do more with my life. That’s what led me to found Wildfarmed, alongside my business partners Andy Cato and George Lamb. We’re driving forward nature-friendly farming, enabling consumers to make food choices that benefit the planet. We collaborate with people interested in making real change, from bakeries, to restaurants, to supermarkets. We’re already making that change, but there’s still a long way to go.

What’s one thing you love about the city of London?



The talent level is high compared with most other industries, plus the international community. When I started out in the working world, the finance and tech industries were the ones attracting the best brains. That’s different today, as green industries are now attracting emerging top talent. It’s great to see core problem solving and creativity being applied when it comes to the future of our food, and the protection of our fields.

And one thing you would change?



These days, the lack of innovation is a shame. Too many people feed off the system, rather than focusing on building it.

What’s been your most memorable lunch/dinner/job interview

Wow… so many memories! I think the annual 3-day derivatives conference that we used to host in St. Anton throws up some particularly special memories.

And any business faux pas?



See above in St. Anton… but my lips are sealed!

What’s been your proudest moment?



It has to be getting out of finance to do something meaningful. It is very easy to stay in the hamster wheel of being well-paid and stop challenging yourself.

Another proud moment was getting our product out to mainstream audiences as well, through our launch in Waitrose this year. Breaking the misconception that regenerative farming can’t scale – it is, and will continue to! We have more exciting collaborations to come in 2025, but launching the first 100 per cent regenerative loaf was certainly one of them.

And who do you look up to?



My two business partners are 6ft 5″ and 6ft 9”, so I don’t have much option but to look up at them!

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?



I am always optimistic. I don’t see much reason to live any other way. I do fear that the entrepreneurial spirit isn’t where it used to be in the UK though, but that in turn creates opportunities.



We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?



Manteca. Close enough to the City, but executed perfectly by a team who really care about what they do.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?



We are going to have to leave the city for that. Quo Vadis in Soho.

Where’s home during the week?



Hampstead.

And where might we find you at the weekend?



In a London park, or perhaps in one of the Jolene restaurants.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?



Rakxa retreat in Thailand for a healthy relaxing week and then somewhere less relaxing like Mexico City… on my own!



Quickfire:



•⁠ ⁠Favourite book – The Alchemist, Paola Coelho

•⁠ ⁠Favourite film – Jean de Florette

•⁠ ⁠Favourite artist/musician – David Bowie

•⁠ ⁠Favourite place in London – Hampstead Heath

•⁠ ⁠Cocktail order – Negroni

•⁠ ⁠Coffee order – Strong Americano