Square Mile and Me: Capital Rise CEO Uma Rajah on navigating London’s fintech scene

Each week we ask a City figure to take a trip down memory lane. Today, Uma Rajah, CEO of Capital Rise, looks back on her journey from car factory floor to fintech boss

What was your first job?

My first job was a summer job during my first year of university. I was studying engineering at Cambridge and needed some relevant work experience as part of my course. I spent the holiday working for Jaguar in the Midlands at the body plant where they manufactured and painted car bodies and where I learnt to spot weld!

What was your first role in business?

My first role in business was as a graduate when I joined Mars (the confectionery company) on their management training programme. I was really fortunate so early in my career to be able to work with some amazing brands and fantastic people and be lucky enough to have benefitted from some excellent training. I often found myself dropped in at the deep end, being given very early responsibility. It was a great way to learn quickly.

I had the opportunity to manage large teams, run a manufacturing plant as well as research, design and launch new products for household brands like Celebrations. It was a fantastic training ground for the first decade of my career.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in business?

Whilst at Mars I realised that my passion was in designing and launching new products to meet consumer needs. However, despite its name, I found the pace of change in the fast-moving consumer goods industry frustratingly slow. Products can take years to get from the idea stage to launching in the market, so I decided to make a career change into a new, faster paced, and more entrepreneurial field after taking a year out to get an MBA from INSEAD business school.

Since 2007 I have worked in the fintech space. I quickly learned that what I enjoyed was finding opportunities to use technology to disrupt traditional ways of working. For example, at Capital Rise our online platform enables eligible high-net-worth investors to access prime real estate debt, an investment asset class that was historically only accessible to large institutional investors with millions to invest.

What’s one thing you love about London?

I was born in the Midlands, but definitely feel London is my home, and working as I do in real estate finance with a specialist focus on prime London and the home counties, I am regularly reminded of the many aspects that make London so special.

It is hard to pick just one thing I love about the place. We have lent against over £1bn of real estate since our inception with the majority of our loan book in prime central London, including locations such as Mayfair, Belgravia, Kensington and Chelsea. I think one of the things I love the most is the variety of gorgeous areas we are surrounded by, from the leafy garden squares, the stunning listed buildings steeped in history, the Royal Parks and the vibrant workplaces. We are thoroughly spoilt for choice. Whatever you are interested in, from culture, sport, food to nightlife, London has it all.

As a global financial and tech hub, it also offers so much opportunity for growth and innovation. The city’s dynamic business landscape makes it the perfect place to build a successful venture, with endless potential for those ready to seize it.

And one thing you would change?

I would improve diversity, particularly in the sectors I work in. Our business sits at the centre of three industry sectors: finance, technology and property. Each of these areas has a reputation for lacking in diversity in nearly every dimension. Whilst progress has been made and I have seen a lot of improvements during my working career, there is still a long way to go.

It’s an issue I’m passionate about, and when building my team at Capital Rise I have been very conscious of trying to build as much diversity into the team as I can. But it can be hard to attract diverse talent into an industry where they may not see people like themselves well represented.

What’s been your most memorable lunch/dinner/job interview?

My most memorable job interview has to be when I was interviewed by a guy dressed in Lycra running gear. The interview was in a coffee shop and my interviewer came along having just finished his morning run.

And any business faux pas?

Recently I arrived in Piccadilly for a breakfast meeting that was supposed to be in the City, having failed to read the invite properly – school girl error!

What’s been your proudest moment?

Winning an award for Capital Rise at the British Bank Awards for the fifth year in a row was one of my proudest moments this year. It is an award that is based on customer feedback, so knowing that our customers are so happy with the products and services we offer that they are happy to take the time out to write us glowing reviews is incredibly heartwarming and humbling.

And who do you look up to?

My parents have always been my role models. I watched my mum with awe as she juggled her career as a GP running a busy medical practice with running the family and bringing us up. My father, also a doctor, had numerous jobs when we were growing up and ran a number of small businesses over the years alongside his medical practice. Their work ethic continues to inspire me, although I don’t intend to follow in their footsteps and retire in my eighties!

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

I’m very optimistic about the year ahead. 2023 was a challenging year for our industry, with build costs inflating and rapidly rising interest rates making it harder for property developers to make their deals stack. We had to work a lot harder to grow the business in that environment, but the start of this year was very different. We began to see a real change as interest rates started to stabilise and the forecast became

more favourable.

In July we had a record-breaking month in terms of both new lending and investment volumes, illustrating the change of sentiment in our industry which we expect to remain positive as we move into 2025. We also take comfort from the fact that we focus on a specialist niche within the wider property market that is renowned for its resilience as it has very different dynamics.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

If you fancy pizza, I am taking you to Japes in Soho.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

Come over to the Starman on a Thursday and I can introduce you to my team.

Where’s home during the week?

I’m proud to work and live in London. Golders Green is home – I love the rich cultural mix and the huge variety of cuisines on our doorstep.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

Outside of work my family is my top priority – on weekends, you’ll find me spending quality time with my wonderful husband and lovely children aged 15 and 12, enjoying being a North Londoner on

Hampstead Heath, Primrose Hill or Kenwood House.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

If I had two weeks off, I’d probably spend it travelling with my family. This year, I had the chance to take my children and husband to Sri Lanka for the first time to show them where my parents grew up. I would love to go back again soon and show them more of the country.

Quickfire

Favourite book? I have to mention ‘Coach Yourself Confident’ written by my good friend Julie Smith

I have to mention ‘Coach Yourself Confident’ written by my good friend Julie Smith Favourite film? I am a sucker for any film which features London no matter how good or bad it may be

I am a sucker for any film which features London no matter how good or bad it may be Favourite artist/musician? Adele

Adele Favourite place in London? The King’s Road, Chelsea (where Capital Rise was founded)

The King’s Road, Chelsea (where Capital Rise was founded) Cocktail order? Mojito

Mojito Coffee order? Latte