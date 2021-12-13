SPOTY 2021: Daley, Sterling and Storey included in nominees

Tom Daley is among those nominated for Sports Personality of the Year (SPOTY) (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The BBC have this morning announced the six-name shortlist for Sports Personality of the Year (SPOTY).

The six nominees are: diver Tom Daley, boxer Tyson Fury, swimmer Adam Peaty, tennis player Emmu Raducanu, footballer Raheem Sterling and Paralympic cyclist Dame Sarah Storey.

The last 14 winners have been men, with the last female winner coming with Zara Phillips’ victory in 2006.

Lewis Hamilton, who yesterday lost the Formula 1 world title race, won the gong last year.

The event, as usual, will be hosted by Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan and Alex Scott.

The 27-year-old diver Daly finally became an Olympic champion this year while Fury beat Wilder to retain his WBC title.

Peaty became the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title while Raducanu won the US Open as a qualifier.

Sterling was a shining light in England’s Euro2020 campaign while Storey became Britain’s most successful Paralympian of all time.

The night – 19 December – will see Young Sports Personality of the Year, Team and Coach of the Year, World Sport Star of the year, Lifetime Achievement and Unsung Hero awards handed out too.

Fury’s inclusion comes despite a threat of legal action with the boxer saying: “It means nothing to me and I don’t need it or want it. In fact, they will hear from my solicitors if they do put me on the list.”