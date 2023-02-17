Sport schedule: What’s on, what time is it on and which channel?

Spring is on our doorstep and the sports schedule continues to fill up with exciting fixtures and events. Here’s what to look forward to this weekend in sport. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Spring is on our doorstep and the sports schedule continues to fill up with exciting fixtures and events. Here’s what to look forward to this weekend in sport.

Rugby Union: Gloucester v Harlequins, Friday

Premiership rugby returns after a two-week hiatus as Gloucester look to get back to winning ways against Harlequins.

The Cherry and Whites have won just two of their last eight games and Quins are hoping to jump tonight’s opposition and move back into the top four.

The two sides are missing a number of internationals due to the Six Nations but there’s enough quality across the two XXIII’s to warrant giving it a watch (7:45pm, BT Sport 1).

48 hours to go until the return of @premrugby ⏰



Ben Meehan got the Kingsholm crowd on their feet with this 50:22 in @gloucesterrugby's last home league game.pic.twitter.com/kwKK9R02sn — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) February 15, 2023 The Gloucester roar is famous in sport

Tennis: Etcheverry v Norrie, Friday

Cameron Norrie has been looking to bounce back from his poor showing at the Australian Open in January.

He was a key part of the Great Britain team which beat Colombia to qualify for the Davis Cup finals and he is now in Argentina on the ATP tour.

Tonight he faces Argentinian Tomas Martin Etcheverry in Buenos Aires in the last eight of the competition.

The Brit is the second seed behind Carlos Alcaraz and should fancy himself a place against the Spaniard in the final four (tonight, Tennis TV).

Premier League: Aston Villa v Arsenal, Saturday

Matchday 24 of the Premier League season gets underway at Villa Park as Aston Villa host Arsenal in the early kick-off.

Arsenal head to the Midlands looking to put pressure on Manchester City after their title rivals beat them 3-1 at the Emirates midweek.

Arsenal may have a game in hand but they play before City tomorrow meaning they can pile the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men.

Villa will be a tough task under former manager Unai Emery but Arsenal start as favourites (12:30pm, BT Sport).

City 3-1 Arsenal

Horse Racing: Ascot, Saturday

As eyes begin to fixate on next month’s Cheltenham Festival, Ascot hosts a blockbuster afternoon of racing.

The main race, the 15:35 Betfair Ascot Chase, will see the likes of Shishkin and Aye Right compete in the race which hands £100,000 to the winner.

There are seven races in total across tomorrow afternoon, including the Betfair Chase and the Grade two Novices’ Chase (from 1:30, ITV1).

Shishkin

The Arnold Clark Cup continues on Sunday as England play Italy and Belgium play Korea in Coventry.

The Cup pits the four teams against each other across three matchdays, the first being last night, and has seen a huge bump in tickets sold already compared to last year’s edition.

England remain favourites to win the cup for the second year in a row (3pm, ITV1).