Sport business quiz 2025: Test your knowledge with City AM’s topical teasers

Europe won a memorable Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black

Quiz fans, have you been paying attention to the ever-changing sport business landscape in 2025?

We at City AM have been breathlessly documenting it and have devised a test to see how much you remember.

If you think you know your Hundred auctions from your Formula 1 minority sales and your record breaking NBA team takeovers, step on up and take on the challenge. Even if you don’t, the questions are all a form of multiple choice so put down the sherry and have a crack.

1. Which former England international was the public face of the proposed R360 rugby franchise competition which was shelved late this year?

a) Jonny Wilkinson

b) Martin Johnson

c) Mike Tindall

d) Will Carling



2. How many times did Liverpool break the British transfer record during the 2025 summer window?

a) 1

b) 2

c) 3

d) 4



3. Minority stakes in which two Formula 1 teams changed hands late this year, as valuations soared?

a) McLaren and Mercedes

b) McLaren and Ferrari

c) Mercedes and Red Bull

d) McLaren and Red Bull



4. Chelsea co-owner Mark Walter agreed a mega deal to buy the NBA’s LA Lakers in June. What was the record-breaking valuation in billions of dollars?

a) 5

b) 7

c) 9

d) 10



5. Which of the following did not invest in a team during The Hundred auction?

a) Todd Boehly

b) Knighthead Capital

c) The Ambani family

d) The Glazer family



6. Fifa’s expanded Club World Cup made headlines for using dynamic pricing. How many teams took part?

a) 16

b) 24

c) 32

d) 48



7. A ‘Battle of the Sexes’ tennis match between Nick Kyrgios and which top female player was announced for later this year?

a) Iga Swiatek

b) Aryna Sabalenka

c) Emma Raducanu

d) Elena Rybakina



8. Europe defeated the USA at the Ryder Cup, but how much were day tickets for the match at Bethpage Black in dollars?

a) 450

b) 550

c) 650

d) 750



9. Michael Johnson’s challenger athletics circuit Grand Slam Track filed for bankruptcy. Which of its three scheduled events was cancelled?

a) Los Angeles

b) Miami

c) Philadelphia

d) Kingston



10. Michele Kang’s London City Lionesses won promotion to become the first independent women’s club in the WSL. How many teams does Kang own worldwide?

a) 2

b) 3

c) 4

d) 5



Answers below the picture….



Answers

1. c; 2. b; 3. a; 4. d; 5. d; 6. c; 7. b; 8. d; 9. a; 10. b.