Spirited away: British tequila and carbon neutral gin

Two Englishmen have founded one of the first British tequila brands, creating their own line of super-premium, 100% agave spirit.

Read more: Special wines to treat your beau this Valentine’s Day

VIVIR is distilled in collaboration with the multi-award-winning Casa Maestri, using natural volcanic spring water and traditional production processes.

“I worked for a food company and brought Bircher muesli to the UK,” says co-founder Paul Hayes. “Because of an allergy, the only sweetener I can use in my muesli was agave syrup. This led me to build up some pretty useful contact in the agave world…”

VIVIR produces three expressions, Blanco, Reposado and Añejo. Co-founder Nav Grewal says the secret to creating great tequila is to eliminate the unknown. “The agave is estate-grown by one distillery which means we know the pH in the soil and the jimador who farmed it.

“The key is getting across the heritage and craft that goes into making it. It’s not just a shooter you do with salt and lime. Tequila and tonic is an easy way to get people into British tequila.”

VIVIR joins London-based brand Tequila Enemigo as British brands bringing the taste of Mexico closer to home.

Carbon neutral gin

An architect and a scientist who built their own distillery have produced the UK’s “first carbon-neutral gin”.

Dr Abbie Neilson and Chris Jaume own the Yorkshire-based Cooper King Distillery, where they craft Dry and Herb Gins that are officially classed as carbon-negative.

In addition to carbon offsetting, each bottle of gin plants one square metre of native UK woodland in charitable partnership with the Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust.

The Cooper King team recently planted 30 juniper bushes on their site, enough to produce juniper for around 15,000 bottles of gin. It’s a long-term plan, however, as it takes 8-10 years before the female plants will produce their first crop of berries ready for distillation.

Read more: The Best of Travel: How L’Enclume transformed a Cumbrian town

The business has also signed the United Nations Climate Neutral Now Pledge and was the first distillery in Europe to join the environmental initiative 1% for the Planet.

“We were inspired by travelling around Tasmania and discovering its whisky distilleries and heritage,” says Neilson.

The distillery is England’s only self-built whisky and gin distillery, and one of only a handful in the country to run on 100 per cent green energy. To date, 11,000 square metres of native woodland have been planted by the company.