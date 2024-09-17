South Africa discussed as venue for England Test series with Pakistan

Uncertainty has surrounded England’s tour of Pakistan, leading to talks about hosting the series in South Africa

South Africa was discussed as an unlikely alternative venue for England’s tour of Pakistan next month, with the itinerary still in doubt less than a fortnight before Ben Stokes’s side are due to arrive in the country.

The original schedule was for three Test matches played in Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi, but ongoing construction at the National Stadium in Karachi means that the second Test will have to be moved elsewhere.

Security issues caused by the fact that various heads of state are due to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Islamabad on 15 and 16 October have thrown up another complication, with nearby Rawalpindi unable to host the second Test as a result.

Due to the shortage of potential venues the radical option of shifting the series to another country was discussed.

South Africa was among the options proposed, but that has now been ruled out by the Pakistan Cricket Board, which has confirmed that it will host all three Tests.

The most likely itinerary is currently thought to be Rawalpindi – Multan – Rawalpindi, but this has yet to be confirmed and the England and Wales Cricket Board has grown increasingly frustrated by the delay.

Pakistan are England’s penultimate opponents of the year in red-ball cricket. The Test team are set to tour New Zealand in December.

Stokes is back in contention to lead the side after missing the recent series win against Sri Lanka with an injury sustained in The Hundred.