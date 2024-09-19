Sosandar pushes ahead with brick-and-mortar expansion as new flagship store revealed

Sosandar will open its flagship store in Dublin this year.

UK fashion brand Sosandar has announced its expansion into in-store retail with historic Irish department store Arnotts, in a bid the company hopes will allow it to connect better with its customers.

The London-listed company, which is headquartered in Cheshire, said the decision to base its flagship store in the Dublin department store had been driven by “strong demand” for its clothing in Ireland.

It said it hoped that having a physical presence in the country would “enhance customer interaction”.

Arnotts, located on Henry Street in the heart of Dublin, is part of The Selfridges Group, which also owns Brown Thomas department stores.

The announcement follows a string of physical store openings for Sosandar after it opened its first standalone shops in Chelmsford and Marlow.

The brand anticipates a combined footfall of approximately 232,000 across the two store locations.

Last month it also announced a third store in Newcastle’s Metrocentre, which is expected to open in October – in time for the key Christmas trading period.



Ali Hall and Julie Lavington, Co-CEOs said:”Arnotts is a well-established and upmarket department store in Dublin, well suited to Sosandar’s high quality product range, and we’re excited for the opportunity the partnership presents.

“Our products were well received online with Arnotts and we’re delighted to now be able to offer our Irish customers a more personalised in-store shopping experience.

“The launch with Arnotts comes amidst the opening of our first two stores, in the vibrant and affluent towns of Chelmsford and Marlow.

“The reception since opening has been nothing short of fantastic and we are grateful to the people of Chelmsford and Marlow for giving us such a wonderfully warm welcome.”

Earlier this year the company said its revenue had grown by nine per cent to £46.3m in the 12 months ending March 30, 2024, up from £42.5m in the year before.

The company also improved its gross margin to 57.6 per cent during the 12 months from 56.2 per cent in its previous financial year.

The retailer’s loss for the year decreased to £300,000 following an upswing in the second half of its financial year when its pre-tax profit hit £1m.