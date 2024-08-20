Sosandar announces third UK store in Newcastle’s Metrocentre as expansion continues

Sosandar’s third store will be located in the Metrocentre mall just outside of Newcastle.

Sosandar has announced plans for a third store in the UK as part of its transition to a “multichannel retailer”.

The store in Newcastle’s Metrocentre is expected to open in October – in time for the key Christmas trading period.

Sosandar opened its first two stores in Chelmsford and Marlow in September.

The AIM-listed company, which was previously online-only, has said it has a number of other physical stores “in the latter stages of legal processes”, as well as “further prospective stores across a broader set of locations identified and under review”.

Online-only retail firms in the UK have been increasingly experimenting with opening a select number of curated physical stores to connect more with their customers.

Ali Hall and Julie Lavington, Co-CEOs at Sosandar, said: “We are pleased to announce the third location for our Sosandar stores.

“We have a strict criteria of opening stores in top tier, thriving locations where Sosandar customers over-index, and Metrocentre ticks all these boxes.

“Metrocentre has a reputation for hosting a versatile range of fashion retailers and we look forward to the official opening of our store in the coming months.”

Sosander targets “style conscious women who have graduated from lower quality, price-led alternatives”, it said.

The Metrocentre mall is located in Gateshead, just outside Newcastle, and had footfall of over 14m people last year.

Earlier this year the company said its revenue had grown by nine per cent to £46.3m in the 12 months ending March 30, 2024, up from £42.5m in the year before.

The company also improved its gross margin to 57.6 per cent during the 12 months from 56.2 per cent in its previous financial year.

The retailer’s loss for the year decreased to £300,000 following an upswing in the second half of its financial year when its pre-tax profit hit £1m.