SOLUM to Unveil Future Vision for Smart Retail at NRF 2026: ‘Empowering Offline Stores through Data Synergy’

SOLUM (KOSPI: 248070), a global leader in retail technology, is set to reveal a suite of innovative solutions designed to redefine the future of brick-and-mortar retail at NRF 2026: Retail’s Big Show. The event will take place from January 11–13 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York.

NRF 2026: The Premier Global Stage for Retail Innovation

Marking its 115th anniversary, NRF 2026 is the world’s most prestigious retail industry exhibition hosted by the National Retail Federation. Attracting over 40,000 industry leaders and decision-makers from 100 countries—including executives from Walmart, Target, Home Depot, and Best Buy—NRF serves as the definitive platform for setting global retail trends.

At this year’s show, SOLUM will showcase its proven technological prowess from European and Asian markets to North America. The company is announcing its evolution into an “Intelligent Store Management Platform” provider, aimed at tackling the industry’s most pressing challenges: rising labor costs and operational complexity.

‘Retail in Sync’: Maximizing Synergies via the SSP Platform

The core theme of SOLUM’s exhibit, “Retail in Sync,” focuses on integrating fragmented data from Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL), AI cameras, digital signage, and various sensors into a single, unified ecosystem: the SOLUM Store Platform (SSP).

Unlike traditional stores that operate devices independently, SOLUM’s SSP connects all data points into an organic pipeline. This enables store managers to exert total control over real-time inventory, customer traffic analysis, and marketing optimization from a single dashboard.

Four Experience Zones: Real-World Innovation in Action

To demonstrate the practical value of “Retail in Sync,” SOLUM will host four themed Experience Zones featuring live retail scenarios:

Zone 1 (Customer Experience): Features a “Smart Beauty” solution where Vision AI analyzes skin data and syncs with ESL location guides to provide personalized product recommendations.

Zone 2 (Operational Efficiency): Demonstrates how BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) cart tracking and ESL integration can drastically reduce order picking times for online fulfillment.

Zone 3 (Data Monetization): Introduces a Retail Media Network (RMN) model that analyzes foot traffic and ad engagement to measure actual conversion rates.

Zone 4 (Sustainability): Showcases an energy-optimized store management system that uses AI sensors to automatically adjust lighting and HVAC based on zone-specific occupancy.

A Legacy of Trust: 45 Years of Heritage and a Resilient Supply Chain

Since spinning off from Samsung Electro-Mechanics in 2015, SOLUM has leveraged over 45 years of expertise in wireless communication and electronic components. Its proprietary Newton communication protocol ensures seamless data synchronization, even in large-scale retail environments.

With an order backlog currently valued at KRW 2.2 trillion ($1.6B+ USD) and ongoing Proof of Concept (PoC) projects with major North American retailers, SOLUM offers a highly stable supply chain through its in-house manufacturing facilities in Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, India, and China.

“NRF 2026 is a pivotal moment for us to prove the maturity of our SSP platform to the world’s leading retailers,” said a spokesperson for SOLUM. “We aren’t just showing technology; we are presenting a new standard for retail tech that simultaneously solves operational efficiency and profitability through the power of converged data.”

About SOLUM

SOLUM is a global retail tech specialist that leads the industry in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) and smart retail solutions. Spun off from Samsung Electro-Mechanics in 2015, the company supports the digital transformation of retailers worldwide through its Newton protocol and SSP platform, backed by a global network spanning 13 countries.

