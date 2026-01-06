Classic Football Shirts Away Days Mystery Box returns: New Year, New You, New Shirt

They’re back and bigger and better than ever before! Classic Football Shirts, the owners of the largest collection of football shirts in the world, have answered the calls of fans to reinvent one of their most asked-after products this January.

Introducing… the Away Days Mystery box! A mystery box that lives up to the promise of Classic Football Shirts featuring only brand new, 100% authentic football shirts selected from across the global game.

Home shirts. Away shirts. Third or fourth shirts. The variety and quality available is unmatched, with a guarantee of no duplicate shirts. You will never be sent the same thing twice. Log in and shop on the Classic Football Shirts website and they’ll make sure you won’t receive anything you’ve purchased previously.

Want to look beyond the realms of the British game? You can even select a UK-free mystery box to stretch your horizons further.

But what treasures are lurking within the Classic Football Shirts collection? Here’s a quick Q&A with the team.

Brazil is a very popular one in our retail stores! Especially from the R9 and Ronaldinho era.

What shirts have been the biggest sellers for CFS over the years?

Legendary player names and their associated shirts are always the most popular sellers.

Shirts worn by heroes like Thierry Henry, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Adriano, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo open up the market to fans and collectors who don’t necessarily support the teams – they want the player.

Otherwise, the Premier League is the most popular league by a distance. Its global appeal is unmatched. We’ve sold to 154 countries over the past 3 years!

What’s the most unexpected hit you’ve seen in recent years?

We’ve sold 1000s of Loja ‘Prawn’ shirts, an infamous design from 2017!

If anyone is looking for some gold in the back of their wardrobes this year, what are the rarest and most valuable shirts out there?

The Netherlands 1988 home shirt is probably the most sought after, and expensive, replica shirt of all time! It can sell for up to £1,000.

Away Days Mystery Box product details

Link: https://www.classicfootballshirts.co.uk/mystery-shirt-box.html

Launch date: Out now!

Cost to purchase: £34.99.

Sizing: XS to 3XL.

Classic Football Shirts are the leading global online and retail company specialising in selling authentic classic, retro and vintage football shirts, with the largest collection of shirts in the world.

Founded in 2006, the company has gone from strength to strength and recently received investment from Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney.

They have long been providers of shirts to many mystery box brands but now they are returning to the category with their own bespoke Away Days Mystery Box product to give football fans an unmatched offering of quality shirts from around the world with the service only CFS can deliver.