City Talk Navigating the “Recession Moment”
CFA Institute Talk
What are the biggest obstacles to global economic growth?
Monday 18 November 2019 9:48 pm

Snapchat says it fact checks political ads in dig at rival Facebook


Share

Snapchat boss Evan Spiegel has revealed that his platform fact checks all political ads, as he took a swipe at rival social media firm Facebook.

Read more: Mark Zuckerberg defends politics ads on Facebook after Twitter ban

Tech giants have come under fire in recent months over their failure to crack down on adverts that spread misinformation amid fears they could unfairly influence elections.

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg has defended his decision to allow unfiltered political advertising on the social network after Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey announced a complete ban on paid-for political ads.


Spiegel has now weighed in on the debate, saying his firm allows political ads only after they have been approved by a team of fact checkers.

 “We subject all advertising to review, including political advertising,” he told CNBC. “And I think what we try to do is create a place for political ads on our platform, especially because we reach so many young people and first-time voters we want them to be able to engage with the political conversation, but we don’t allow things like misinformation to appear in that advertising.”

Snapchat’s parent company Snap posted better-than-expected results for the third quarter last month, securing 210m active users and increasing revenue 50 per cent to $446m (£346.2m).

Read more: Twitter outlines political ad ban ahead of 2020 US election

However, the firm’s ad business is substantially smaller than those of Facebook and Google.

Main image credit: Getty

Share


Tags:


Related articles

General Election 2019: Jeremy Corbyn, Labour Leader and Boris Johnson, Prime Minister and Conservative Leader (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Conservatives outspend opposition parties on Facebook election ads

Stefan Boscia
Facebook scraps appeal over £500,000 Cambridge Analytica fine

Update UK electoral law on political ads, says Facebook

Anna Menin

The big problem with political advertising on social media

Luke Graham