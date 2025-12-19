Smithfield Christmas Meat Auction: London’s oldest festive tradition returns

The iconic Smithfield Christmas Meat Auction

One of London’s oldest festive trading traditions returns this Christmas Eve, as the gates at Smithfield Market’s Grade II listed Grand Avenue are set to open at 09:30, for the iconic Smithfield Christmas Meat Auction.

The Auction began around a century ago, as traders prepared for their well-earned festive break and sold off excess supplies – at a time when refrigeration wasn’t widespread.

Continuing today as a gesture of festive goodwill, the Auction offers Londoners a unique opportunity to buy premium meats at heavily discounted prices – usually around £20 in cash – easing the costs that come with the joys of Christmas.

With many deals to be had, the Auction has since grown into one of the City’s most anticipated seasonal events, with around 1,500 people in attendance in 2024.

Greg Lawrence – a long-standing Smithfield Trader – leads the auction – but it’s a family affair, with his sons joining the festivities.

Preserving the heritage of Smithfield

The City of London Corporation has worked closely with the Smithfield Meat Traders Association to expand and modernise the event in recent years, while preserving its heritage.

This includes moving the auction from the Harts of Smithfield to the Grand Avenue and introducing a stage to allow the auctioneers to engage the roaring crowds better, looking for their prime Christmas cut.

This year’s Auction marks another step forward with the appointment of UK Entertainment Group, a global events and production company, whose mission is to engage even more Londoners in this holiday tradition.

The City Corporation has also provided a £11,600 grant from our Destination City Partnership Fund.

If you don’t get the opportunity to witness this historic event, Smithfield Market will reopen on Sunday, 28 December.

While you are visiting Smithfield in the Square Mile, consider taking a look at some of our other historic sites.

As the UK’s oldest Roman settlement, the City has so much history to explore. These include London Wall, the defensive structure built around the City in AD200; the Temple of Mithras, an underground Roman Temple discovered in 1954; and London’s only Roman Amphitheatre at the Guildhall, which dates back to AD70. All of these sites are completely free to access.