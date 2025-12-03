Preferred site for Smithfield and Billingsgate markets confirmed

Smithfield and Billingsgate will move to Albert Island in 2028

The controversial relocation of the centuries-old Smithfield and Billingsgate markets is one step closer to completion, after traders and local authorities earmarked a new site in east London’s Royal Docks for both markets to set up together.

The City of London Corporation, Greater London Authority (GLA) and representatives for the iconic markets’ traders identified a plot in Albert Island, a site on the Royal Docks’ eastern edge, as their preferred destination for the major move.

Last year, the future of the Smithfield wholesale meat market was plunged into uncertainty 900 years after it was first established, after City officials voted for it to close down in order to build the London Museum. Officials had decided to plough ahead with shutting down the market, after a site in east London’s Dagenham fell through on cost grounds.

The City of London Corporation had initially planned to offer compensation to the Smithfield traders in order to push through its plans for the closure, but officials have also been exploring new sites elsewhere.

Billingsgate moved from its original Square Mile location on Lower Thames Street to Canary Wharf in 1982. And the move to Royal Docks, which will not take place until 2028 at the earliest, will see the two historic markets reunited in close proximity for the first time in over 40 years.

“We are investing in London’s future,” said Chris Hayward, policy chairman of the City of London Corporation. “By following through on our commitment to support traders to relocate, and to ensure our plans for new housing and culture at the vacated sites come to fruition, we are laying the foundations of future economic growth across the Square Mile, London and the UK.”

The move is subject to the successful passage of a Parliamentary Bill to approve the cessation of the markets at their current locations. It will also be contingent on planning permission being granted by Newham Borough for the markets to operate on the site.

Smithfield’s origins can be traced back as far as the tenth century, and the City of London Corporation has run it since 1327, when Edward III gave it the right to operate food markets.

The markets will be known as New Billingsgate and New Smithfield respectively once they relocate.

Greg Lawrence, Chairman of Smithfield Markets Traders’ Association, said: “Identifying a preferred new site marks a significant step forward — and we’re well ahead of where we thought we’d be by Christmas. This location offers Traders the space and opportunity to grow our businesses while continuing to serve customers across London and the South East.”