Smarsh Unleashes AI Agents to Reduce Corporate Legal Discovery Costs by 75%

As messaging channels multiply and AI-generated content grows, Smarsh is redefining the traditionally resource-intensive and multi-million-dollar process of legal discovery. Today, the global leader in communications intelligence unveiled a suite of AI-native agents that compress investigation timelines from weeks to hours, effectively ending the era of “idle data” and replacing it with an automated, defensible engine for corporate oversight.

“Compliance is entering a new era where communications data can no longer sit idly in the archives,” said Kim Crawford Goodman, CEO of Smarsh. “Our customers are transforming their data into an actionable intelligence engine that accelerates investigations and drives faster decisions. We’re proud to stand at the forefront of this shift, providing the tools that transform regulatory burden into a strategic advantage.”

Cut Investigation Costs by Up to 75% with AI Discovery

For legal teams at global institutions, every new matter—whether litigation or an internal investigation—can quickly drain time and resources as teams sift through vast volumes of communications data. Smarsh’s new Discovery Agent uses AI to surface the most relevant information early, enabling faster case assessment, reducing reliance on outside counsel, and delivering measurable efficiency gains.

Organizations adopting this technology can reduce investigation costs by up to 75%. The solution pinpoints insights, reconstructs timelines, surfaces key custodians, and visualizes complex communication patterns across multiple languages and within a single, unified workflow.

Reduce Alert Noise and Detect Risk with Intelligent Agent

Beyond litigation, Smarsh is transforming day-to-day compliance oversight with the Intelligent Agent. Now in full production, this AI-driven surveillance capability enables compliance teams to detect risk signals earlier while significantly improving operational efficiency.

Contextual AI filters suppress low-risk “noise,” reducing review volumes by up to 50% and allowing teams to focus only on communications that require human review. With multilingual Detect Scenarios, organizations can identify 3–5x more real risks, improving signal detection while addressing the alert fatigue many financial institutions face.

Built on domain-adapted large language models, the platform maintains the transparency and auditability required by global regulators.

AI ROI Starts with Secure, AI-Ready Data

To power these agents, Smarsh is also expanding its underlying infrastructure with enhanced security, faster API integrations, and the launch of CryoStore. This new storage tier supports the full data lifecycle, allowing organizations to synchronize AI-ready data and retain years of historical records for compliance—all at a fraction of the traditional cost.

“AI is only as powerful as the data behind it,” said Goutam Nadella, Chief Strategy Officer at Smarsh. “When communications data is fragmented or inaccessible, model performance plateaus. By prioritizing data readiness today, with solutions like CryoStore, organizations can fully unlock the full value of AI for risk management tomorrow.”

The Next Phase of Intelligence-Driven Compliance

With these innovations, Smarsh is moving the industry from reactive monitoring to proactive intelligence. By transforming communications oversight into a strategic capability, the platform enables organizations to navigate the complexity of modern digital communications with greater regulatory confidence and significantly reduced operational spend.

Learn more: https://smarsh.com/platform/innovation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260318091041/en/

Contact

Sarah Tatone

sarah.tatone@smarsh.com

TweetText

Compliance is entering a new era where communications data can no longer sit idly in the archives. Our customers are transforming their data into an actionable intelligence engine that accelerates investigations and drives faster decisions. – Smarsh CEO