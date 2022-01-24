Slow bleed out of crypto continues, but can the US central bank deliver positive news?

The slow bleed we’ve seen in the crypto markets accelerated on Friday, with the Bitcoin price dropping below $40k and falling to £35k. It seems to have stabilised for the time being, with the leading cryptocurrency currently down two per cent over the past 24 hours and 18 per cent over the past seven days.

The drop marks Bitcoin’s worst weekly performance in eight months and it’s the lowest the price has been since July. Will the momentum shift this week or is there further to fall?

The price drop appears closely linked to the poor performance across the wider financial markets, particularly for tech stocks. Last week saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq log their biggest weekly percentage drop since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, with investors still in limbo ahead of next week’s Fed meeting where the US central bank could give more indication around future interest rate rises.

There was also more specifically negative news in the space, with Russia proposing to outlaw all cryptocurrency operations in the country. Elizaveta Danilova, head of Russia’s central bank’s financial stability department, said: “We consider it very important to ban using Russian financial infrastructure to obtain cryptocurrency. We think this will help remove a significant part of the risks and ensure that cryptocurrency won’t be so popular.”

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1,615,262,801,871.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, January 23 2022, at a price of $36,276.80, up from $35,030.25 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $36,433.31 and the daily low was $34,784.97.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $32,289.38. In 2020, it closed at $8,445.43.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $668.35 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.678 trillion and Tesla is $947.92 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $25,588,267,184. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 51.6%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 13, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 40.64. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 24.79. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“The purpose of Bitcoin is to send a message that New York City is open to technology” Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams

What they said yesterday

And don’t you forget it…

The creation of Digital Property using Proof of Work and Nakamoto Consensus is a modern miracle. #Bitcoin — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) January 23, 2022

This could take a while…

Bitcoin trying for a reversal likepic.twitter.com/Z631SyEv4d — CRONK (secret: Vitalik's mom is in Metis) (@CryptoCronkite) January 22, 2022

Another one…

The UFC champ got paid $300K in #Bitcoin last night pic.twitter.com/qMiTiqAHjU — Blockworks (@Blockworks_) January 23, 2022

