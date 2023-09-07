Skyscraper Challenge: City gets ready for a running, abseiling and zipwiring spectacular

The City will this weekend host an athletic event like no other, with almost a thousand hardy participants running up the Cheesegrater – and either abseiling or zipwiring all the way back down.

The Skyscraper Challenge will be the first of its kind in the world.

The London Landmarks Skyscraper Challenge is a 100% not-for-profit event created by pregnancy and baby loss charity Tommy’s to raise over £1million for itself and many other charities.

As well as helping to raise vital funds for charity, participants will see London like never before, with breath-taking views of London’s incredible landmarks.

Having scaled 42 storeys of the Cheesegrater, pounding the stairs, participants will either abseil 200 metres down the side of the iconic building or zipwire 140m across the London skyline to the Gherkin.

Celebrity participants will include Jess Impiazzi and Jermaine Pennant.

We spoke to two participants who have experienced the value of Tommy’s.

Richard Freeman

In August 2019, our son (Jacob) was born prematurely at 29 weeks. The incredible care in NICU means that today he’s a happy, healthy 4-year old, about to start school. Sadly, my wife and I have more recently experienced pregnancy loss twice, at 15 weeks and then at 12 weeks. My sister, Claire, died of a cot death over 30 years ago at 10 weeks old, so awareness of baby loss has always been a part of my life. The research and resources from Tommy’s offers incredible support in such tough situations.

When Jacob was nearly one, I was diagnosed (aged 36) with acute leukaemia, which ultimately led to a stem cell transplant in November 2020. Building back my fitness has been a huge part of my recovery, so taking part in physical challenges such as this has a whole new dimension. Finally, I proposed to my wife Alissa at the top of a zip wire, so this was simply too exciting a challenge to turn down.

I’ve been busy training and have done practice climbs at my office (mostly getting in people’s way and a lot of strange looks) – so I’m looking forward to the big day.

Viki Gadsby Peet

I want to show my children the value of health and fitness – and this seemed a great way to do it!

I have two children- Evie (3) and Seb (4)- who were born either prematurely or pre-term. In addition, we sadly lost Evie’s twin during pregnancy. Tommys have always provided fantastic support, guidance and advice services for families requiring additional support in difficult circumstances such as these.

Whilst I do strength training – I don’t have very good cardio strength! So training in terms of running will be a big challenge for me. I’m very much looking forward to the zipwire and seeing the views across London – and showing my son and daughter how brave I can be with heights.

I’m thrilled to be taking part in this challenge to support Tommys – it’s been a great way to share my experience with more people, especially around traditionally taboo subjects such as miscarriage.

It’s opened my dialogue with a wide array of people, with many sharing their stories with me also. I want to do this challenge to help change the narrative around the loneliness of miscarriage, highlighting the importance of exercise (especially for mums and kids) and use it as an opportunity to give back to an amazing charity.

The event is 100 per cent in aid of charity Tommy’s. To donate, click herehttps://www.tommys.org/get-involved/fundraising-events/london-landmarks-skyscraper-challenge