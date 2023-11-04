Lord Mayor’s show set for disruption as TfL shuts City tube lines

(Pictured: Lord Mayor Elect Alderman Michael Mainelli – Credit Ray Tang Media)

On 11 November, the day of the 2023 Lord Mayor’s Show, the District, Circle and Jubilee lines will all be closed until 3pm.

The Northern and Central and Elizabeth lines remain open all day.

If you come to the Show via Bank or St Paul’s, or City Thameslink, then everything will be as normal but the stations may be busier than usual.

Barbican, Moorgate and Monument stations are out of action, and it will not be possible to come to return leg of the Show via Temple or Blackfriars, or to walk over the river from Southwark station.

All of those stations should be available for your journey home (if after 3pm), but you will need to come in by a different route.

You should also be aware that there are no buses into the City on show day; they have to turn back or go around the closed area.

If you normally come in on the District or Metropolitan line then you will probably have to make your way across to the Central or Northern line, by bus or other means.

Overland rails services are also very helpful here.

The TfL Journey Planner and TfL Go app know about line closures and will help you to find a good way around them.

Read more Lyons’s tenure as Lord Mayor is a shining example of leadership at its best

Travel advice for attending the Lord Mayor’s Show

We are confident that there is plenty of capacity, and alternative routes, for people attending the Lord Mayor’s Show on Saturday 11 November, with no other significant capacity events in the City on that day.

Customers looking to attend the Lord Mayors show are encouraged to plan ahead using real-time travel tools including Journey Planner and TfL Go.

Alternative travel options include:

Central line to Bank, Liverpool Street or St Pauls (station not step-free)

Northern line to Bank or Moorgate

Elizabeth line to Farringdon or Liverpool Street

DLR services to Bank

Thameslink services to Blackfriars or City Thameslink

Services are expected to resume from 15:00 on Saturday 11 November.