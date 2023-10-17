‘Promises expected to fall short’ admits new UK National Lottery operator

Despite initial vows, Allwyn has said last year’s funding to good causes of approximately £1.8bn will barely increase next year.

As the upcoming operator of the National Lottery prepares to take control of the country’s largest distributor of charity funds, the company has warned it will initially fall short of promises.

Despite promises made whilst bidding for the lucrative government contract, Allwyn has said last year’s funding to good causes of approximately £1.8bn will barely increase next year.

In September 2022, the company stated: “Under Allwyn’s stewardship, sales growth is expected to result in the money allocated to UK good causes more than doubling.”

The lottery “may get a headwind initially” that pushes money for good causes below the amount originally projected for the first two years, said chief executive Robert Chvátal.

Chvátal also said that plans to replace the lottery’s 40,000 retail terminals and to overhaul its digital products would be delayed “by at least half a year”.

However, the company has stated it still plans on meeting its 10-year target of generating £38bn for good causes, including UK Sport and the Arts Council England.

The handover to Allwyn marks the first time in the lottery’s 29-year history that it will switch hands.

Under the new lottery licence, Allwyn will charge a smaller management fee, meaning a higher proportion of revenues are distributed to beneficial works, reports Financial Times.

The Group also hope that refreshed scratch cards will boost revenues.

Andria Vidler, who started as Allwyn’s UK chief executive last month, said the plans outlined in its bid to cut lottery ticket prices from £2 to £1 were “under review”.

Read more Allwyn sees near-doubling of revenue after buying National Lottery operator

Last month, Allwyn struck a multimillion pound deal with International Games Technology for it to continue providing the software and hardware underpinning the lottery’s retail terminals. This followed the deferring of planned transfer to technology provider, Scientific Games, by at least six months.

Chvátal admitted that Allwyn would have to simultaneously pay IGT and Scientific Games, who will take over running the scratch card games division.

The new deal with IGT was to ensure “there will be no interregnum or interruption of service,” said Chvátal.

Dame Caroline Dinenage, chair of the House of Commons culture, media and sports select committee, said the lottery “had never changed hands previously so it’s obviously going to take some time to bed in” and Allwyn must be allowed a fair chance to deliver.

Author: Phoebe Williams, City A.M. Reporter