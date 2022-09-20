Queen’s funeral: Sky News has biggest single day on YouTube with 42m views

Sky News had record viewing figures online, as millions watched scenes like this, where the bearer party tends to the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is taken from Westminster Abbey on September 19, . (Photo by Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Sky News had its biggest single day on YouTube during the Queen’s funeral, with more than 42m views.

The broadcaster’s digital offering included 5.2m million users on Sky News’ app and website, as the nation watched Her Majesty the Queen laid to rest.

Sky News said it had more than 23m views of its coverage across Youtube live streams throughout the day.

Across new media, it had 12m people watching live coverage of the Queen’s funeral on TikTok while 5m watched on Twitter,

Sky News broadcast the Queen’s funeral across all of its channels on Monday.