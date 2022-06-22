Sky brings forward Elstree Studios expansion plans in a vote of confidence for UK film and TV

Sky Studios Elstree North

Sky has brought forward proposals to expand Sky Studios Elstree with 10 new sound stages, showing its ongoing vote of confidence in UK film and TV.

The move will provide a further 2,000 jobs and enable an additional £2bn of new production investment over the first five years of operation.

Dubbed Sky Studios Elstree North, the plans – which are subject to planning permission – would take the total number of soundstages onsite to 23, set over 65 acres with 470,000 sq ft of stage space for filming.

Sky Studios Chief Operating Officer Caroline Cooper said: “Elstree and Borehamwood has an incredible history in film and TV production and we are proud to present proposals to invest further in the area by bringing more jobs, training and investment to the local community.

“Together with our sister company NBCUniversal we want to create more and more world-class film and television in the UK and, with other significant studios nearby, Hertfordshire’s golden triangle of filmmaking makes it a perfect place to do this”.

It’s not just Sky racing to snap up UK filming space and land.

Amazon Prime Video announced a landmark multimillion-pound long-term contract with Shepperton Studios earlier this year for exclusive use of new facilities at the Surrey studios for future original TV series and movie productions.

The new facilities will comprise nine sound stages, workshops and office accommodation, totalling approximately 450,000 square feet, and forming part of the wider redevelopment and expansion of Shepperton Studios, which will deliver approximately 1.2 million square feet of new studio space.

Spending on UK film and television production has rose from £2.85bn in 2016 to £5.64bn in 2021, a compound annual growth rate of 14.6 per cent.

Netflix and and Disney have both pledged to continue to invest in British TV and film production, driving demand for more studio space.