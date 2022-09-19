Palace releases previously unseen portrait of the Queen for her funeral

Portrait of Her Majesty the Queen shared by the Royal Family

The Royal Family has released a previously unseen picture of Her Majesty the Queen to mark her funeral.

Taken in May for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, the new photograph shows the radiant 96-year-old monarch smiling into the camera.

It was shared on social media, with the Royal Family saying it was “taken to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee – the first British Monarch to reach this milestone.”

Tomorrow, millions will come together to commemorate her life”

This comes as world leaders attend Her Majesty the QUeen’s funeral in Westminster Abbey, with up to one million people lining the streets of the capital to say goodbye to Britain’s longest-serving monarch.