Queen’s funeral: Joe Biden and other leaders arrive at Westminster Abbey

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr Jill Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden have arrived at Westminster Abbey to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

The US President arrived at the Abbey surrounded by a heavy police detail at just after 10am – an hour before the Queen’s began.

Read more Sadiq Khan: London funeral procession viewing areas now full as Queen Elizabeth laid to rest

The Bidens were greeted by the Very Reverend Dr. David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster Abbey, as they entered the cathedral.

Prime Minister Liz Truss, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro were also seen arriving at the state funeral alongside dozens of current and former leaders.

Some eyebrows were raised at the fact Biden was sat 14 rows back at the funeral – directly behind Polish President Andrzej Duda.

French President Emanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey

All six living former UK Prime Ministers – Sir John Major, Sir Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson – arrived together for the service.

Security was extremely tight around the cathedral for what is being called one of the largest diplomatic gatherings this century.

Roads around Westminster have been blocked off for cars by the Metropolitan Police and people have been told to stay away from the area now that public viewing sites are full.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried by the Bearer Party into Westminster Abbey

Most world leaders were forced to share a bus to arrive at Westminster Abbey as there were concerns about congestion caused by the many security details that would be required.

Read more Queen lying in state ends after outpouring of public devotion

Foreign secretary James Cleverly will hold a reception for world leaders after the funeral.