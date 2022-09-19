Queen’s funeral: Joe Biden and other leaders arrive at Westminster Abbey
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden have arrived at Westminster Abbey to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
The US President arrived at the Abbey surrounded by a heavy police detail at just after 10am – an hour before the Queen’s began.
The Bidens were greeted by the Very Reverend Dr. David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster Abbey, as they entered the cathedral.
Prime Minister Liz Truss, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro were also seen arriving at the state funeral alongside dozens of current and former leaders.
Some eyebrows were raised at the fact Biden was sat 14 rows back at the funeral – directly behind Polish President Andrzej Duda.
All six living former UK Prime Ministers – Sir John Major, Sir Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson – arrived together for the service.
Security was extremely tight around the cathedral for what is being called one of the largest diplomatic gatherings this century.
Roads around Westminster have been blocked off for cars by the Metropolitan Police and people have been told to stay away from the area now that public viewing sites are full.
Most world leaders were forced to share a bus to arrive at Westminster Abbey as there were concerns about congestion caused by the many security details that would be required.
Foreign secretary James Cleverly will hold a reception for world leaders after the funeral.