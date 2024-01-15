Sizewell C: £20bn nuclear plant to begin construction after latest green light

Workers can start construction on Sizewell C following the triggering of the consent order.

The construction of the controversial £20bn Sizewell C nuclear plant has taken a step closer this morning following consent from the government.

Sizewell C, which was granted permission in July 2022, triggered a ‘development consent order’ (DOC) which allows it to begin the process of building the site, due to take nine years to complete.

This comes after environmental concerns about the mooted project in Suffolk were dismissed. In June last year, it was ruled consent was lawful, and concerns were in part “totally without merit”. In December, a group opposed to the plant lost a legal challenge.

By triggering the order, it will start formal construction of the new 3.2GW nuclear power station on the Suffolk coast, which could produce seven per cent of the UK’s energy when at full capacity, powering six million homes.

After it gained consent, it still needed to complete a number of obligations to start formal construction, which it has now done.

The project, which will be mainly funded by French-owned firm EDF Energy, has also been looking for more private investment. Last September, the Sizewell, along with EDF and the UK government launched an equity raise for private investors.

It was reported last week by the Financial Times that they are ‘on track’ to raise the £20bn needed for construction, but there are concerns it may go over budget, like other major infrastructure projects.

As part of the project, a £250m community grant has also been activated, which includes £23m for local projects, £100m for the environment, £12m to support local tourism, and a £12m housing fund.

Andrew Bowie, the nuclear minister, will visit the site today, as he called the triggering of the DOC a “major milestone”.

“It comes after we announced the biggest expansion of nuclear power for 70 years which will help to bring down bills and bolster our energy security. East Anglia will benefit from thousands of new jobs and apprenticeships as a result, demonstrating the local rewards of backing new nuclear,” he added.

Joint Sizewell C managing directors Julia Pyke and Nigel Cann said: “This is a significant moment for our project in Suffolk and a big step for British energy security.

“We’ve had a really successful year of pre-commencement works on site, and we’ve been working hard with local partners and organisations to ensure we’re ready to take this next step for the project.

“While Sizewell C will be a linchpin of Britain’s energy system, it’s much more than a power station, especially for this region. Entering the construction phase will be a game-changer for the area, helping to boost employment and skills, enhancing the local environment, and developing new clean technologies.”

The triggering of the project comes as EDF also builds a nuclear plant at Hinkley Point C in Somerset.