France’s EDF to consider extending life of UK nuclear plants in boost for UK energy policy

EDF aims to extend the lifespan of Sizewell B (pictured) by 20 years

Electricite de France SA’s UK unit (EDF) is aiming to stay the execution of the majority of UK nuclear power plants which are due to come offline within the next three years.

EDF manages the fleet of the UK’s eight nuclear power stations, five of which are generating power, albeit at record low levels, with the remaining three going through the de-fuelling process.

The company plans to keep the five active power stations running through 2026, potentially investing as much as £1.3bn to support the UK’s transition away from fossil fuels.

The company will undertake inspections of the facilities, which generate 4.5 GW of energy for the grid, over the coming months to assess the feasibility of extending their lives. If it decides to go ahead EDF will seek regulatory approval by the end of the year.

The company is also considering a 20-year life extension for Sizewell B, from 2035-2055, with a decision expected in 2025.

Dr Mark Hartley, managing director of EDF’s nuclear operations business, said: “EDF has built a strong track record of safely operating the UK’s existing nuclear fleet, delivering over 35 per cent more clean power than initially forecast.

“Looking ahead, our aim is to maintain output from the stations for as long as possible.”

The news followed the government’s recently announced £300m investment programme that will attempt to curate a home-grown supply of high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU); a type of enriched uranium needed for the next generation of reactors.

Sites for the next generation of nuclear reactors are due to receive a thorough and costed roadmap in the form of an official government strategy for the nuclear sector, to be released this coming Thursday.