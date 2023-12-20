Sizewell C: Group opposed to nuclear plant loses legal appeal with government

A CGI rendering of the proposed Sizewell C nuclear plant

Campaigners opposed to the building of a new nuclear power plant near Sizewell in Suffolk have lost the latest stage of a legal battle with the Government.

Protest group Together Against Sizewell C objects to a decision, made in 2022 by then business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, to give the development the green light.

The group had mounted a Court of Appeal challenge after losing a High Court fight earlier this year.

But three appeal judges dismissed the group’s appeal on Wednesday.

Sir Keith Lindblom, Lady Justice Andrews and Lord Justice Lewis had considered arguments at a Court of Appeal hearing in London in November.

Lawyers representing the group told judges the central issue relates to whether a “development consent order” was lawful “without any assessment” of the environmental impacts of an “essential” fresh water supply.

The group had taken legal action against Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Claire Coutinho and Sizewell C Ltd.

Lawyers representing the two defendants said the appeal should be dismissed.

Together Against Sizewell C argued at a High Court hearing earlier this year that the Government failed to assess possible environmental impacts, including the impact of the water supply, and did not consider “alternative solutions” to meeting energy and climate change objectives.

The Government argued that it had made “legitimate planning judgments”.

A High Court judge – Mr Justice Holgate – had dismissed Together Against Sizewell C’s challenge.

The three appeal judges said, in a written ruling published online, that Mr Justice Holgate had not “erred” in ruling against Together Against Sizewell C.

French energy giant EDF, which is due to develop the plant, has said Sizewell C is expected to generate low-carbon electricity to supply six million homes.

Ministers have said the multibillion-pound project will create 10,000 highly-skilled jobs, with its go-ahead being welcomed by unions and the nuclear industry.

Press Association – Brian Farmer