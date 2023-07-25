Decision due in appeal by Dyson firms over broadcast reference in libel case

Two Dyson companies are due to find out if they have won a Court of Appeal bid over a judge’s ruling about whether a broadcast that alleged the exploitation of factory workers referred to the firms.

Dyson Technology Limited and Dyson Limited, along with Sir James Dyson himself, sued Channel 4 and Independent Television News (ITN) for libel over a broadcast of Channel 4’s news programme on February 10 2022.

Sir James and the two companies previously said the broadcast falsely claimed they were complicit in systematic abuse and exploitation of the workers.

In a preliminary ruling in October 2022, Mr Justice Nicklin dismissed Sir James’ claim, finding he was not defamed.

The judge also found that, without considering external evidence, the broadcast had not referred to the two companies.

At the Court of Appeal in London last month, lawyers for the two companies made a bid to overturn this decision.

Lord Justice Dingemans, Lord Justice Birss and Lord Justice Warby are now due to give their decision on Tuesday at 2pm.

The High Court previously heard the Channel 4 programme reported on a disputed legal action brought against the vacuum cleaning giant by several workers at a Malaysian factory which previously supplied products to Dyson.

The programme was estimated to have been seen by millions of viewers, and featured interviews with workers at ATA Industrial, who said they faced abuse and “inhuman conditions” while at the factory, which manufactured vacuum cleaners and air filters.

By Jess Glass, PA