Size’s charge Must Go and get back in winners’ enclosure

Trainer John Size saddles Must Go at Sha Tin on Sunday.

SHA TIN in Hong Kong hosts a 10-race programme on Sunday, including a couple of contests on the all-weather surface.

The Class Three Oi Tung Handicap (10.10am) over six furlongs on dirt is the most intriguing race on the card, with a number of all-weather specialists lining-up, and very little between them, judged on the form book.

Trainer John Size must have given a whoop of delight after noting the handicapper had dropped MUST GO a pound in the ratings, following his seasonal run on turf behind Markwin in Class Two company last week.

The five-year-old, with a record of five wins and four places over the course and distance on the all-weather surface, now finds himself back in Class Three company again.

Having already won three times against similar rivals who reoppose him here, his chance looks obvious.

It is a long time since Gummy Gummy has made a visit to the winners’ circle, although he has placed eight times in the last two seasons.

Maybe a change of scenery, following the transfer to Michael Chang’s in-form stable, may bring some overdue luck.

It’s a similar story with speedy Packing Bole who has promised much but failed to deliver on numerous occasions. However, he is still clearly well-rated, with Britany Wong claiming her 10-pound allowance.

The likes of Mojave Desert and Mr Energia keep popping up on the odd occasion, but seem rated up to their best form, while Mask Rider has proved disappointing following his impressive debut victory back in January.

Dragon Air Force is interesting, although clearly held on the form book by Must Go on their run in April.

The Ricky Yiu-trained gelding came from a mile back after missing the start once again in that contest and was only just denied in a photo.

Although a further four pounds worse off with Must Go on that performance, he has drawn gate one which is a plus, and he looks the biggest threat to the John Size galloper who is guaranteed to strip hard fit after last week’s race.

POINTERS

Must Go 10.15am Sha Tin